Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $29.38 and $29.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Getty Realty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is currently priced 7.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $27.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $31.80 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $31.88.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing, and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty owns properties across the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Getty Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.75 and a 52-week low of $27.87 and closed yesterday at 6% above that low price at $29.57 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Getty Realty and will alert subscribers who have GTY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.