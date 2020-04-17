Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for General Mills In (NYSE:GIS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $59.19 and $59.63 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of General Mills In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Mills In have traded between a low of $46.59 and a high of $60.00 and closed yesterday at $60.69, which is 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.93% higher over the past week, respectively.

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) is currently priced 17.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $50.17. General Mills In shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.54 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $53.32.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded and packaged consumer foods worldwide. The Company also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the foodservice and commercial baking industries.

