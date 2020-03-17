Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for General Mills In (NYSE:GIS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $53.24 and $54.34 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of General Mills In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Mills In have traded between a low of $46.59 and a high of $56.40 and are now at $54.67, which is 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $54.67, General Mills In is currently 8.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $50.17. General Mills In shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.07 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $52.84.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded and packaged consumer foods worldwide. The Company also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the foodservice and commercial baking industries.

