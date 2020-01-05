Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $118.13 and $119.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Gartner Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 15.4% for shares of Gartner Inc based on a current price of $118.81 and an average consensus analyst price target of $137.11. Gartner Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $139.67 and support at the 50-day MA of $110.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Gartner Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $76.91 and a high of $171.77 and closed yesterday at $118.81, 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Gartner, Inc. provides research and analysis on the computer hardware, software, communications, and related information technology industries. The Company's business segments includes research, consulting, measurement, events, and executive programs.

