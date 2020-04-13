Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $11.91 and $12.41 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fulton Financial may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks offer a full range of general retail and commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, equipment leasing and financing, and credit cards. Fulton operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey.

There is potential upside of 54.0% for shares of Fulton Financial based on a current price of $12.01 and an average consensus analyst price target of $18.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.00 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.02.

Fulton Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.00 and a 52-week low of $9.83 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $12.01 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% lower and 3.05% lower over the past week, respectively.

