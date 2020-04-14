Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fti Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fti Consulting (NYSE:FCN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $134.28 and $137.81 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fti Consulting may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Fti Consulting has traded in a range of $76.15 to $141.67 and closed yesterday at $137.11, 80% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Fti Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is currently priced 61.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $53.50. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $119.85 and further support at its 200-day MA of $109.71.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides corporate finance and restructuring, economic, forensic and litigation, strategic communications, and technology consulting services. The Company offers restructuring, bankruptcy and performance improvement, antitrust, business valuation and intellectual property, forensic accounting, corporate communications, and computer forensics services.

