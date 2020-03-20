Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fti Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fti Consulting (NYSE:FCN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $119.91 and $131.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fti Consulting may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Fti Consulting (NYSE:FCN) defies analysts with a current price ($120.13) 55.5% above its average consensus price target of $53.50. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $118.58 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $106.74.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides corporate finance and restructuring, economic, forensic and litigation, strategic communications, and technology consulting services. The Company offers restructuring, bankruptcy and performance improvement, antitrust, business valuation and intellectual property, forensic accounting, corporate communications, and computer forensics services.

In the past 52 weeks, Fti Consulting share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.94 and a high of $135.51 and closed yesterday at $120.13, 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

