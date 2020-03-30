Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $59.00 and $62.38 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Freshpet Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Freshpet, Inc. provides fresh, natural food choices to help improve the lives of dogs and cats. The Company also owns and operates Freshpet Kitchens and Freshpet Fridges. Freshpet retailers are located across North America.

Freshpet Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.29 and a 52-week low of $34.16 and closed yesterday at 73% above that low price at $58.94 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% higher and 0.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) defies analysts with a current price ($58.94) 64.1% above its average consensus price target of $21.14. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $64.27, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $52.93.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Freshpet Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Freshpet Inc in search of a potential trend change.