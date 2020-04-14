Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Franklin Street (AMEX:FSP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Franklin Street (AMEX:FSP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.82 and $6.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Franklin Street may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Franklin Street (AMEX:FSP) has potential upside of 35.1% based on a current price of $6.07 and analysts' consensus price target of $8.20. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.49 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $7.73.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Franklin Street have traded between a low of $3.79 and a high of $8.97 and closed yesterday at $6.07, which is 60% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 0.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) operates an investment firm. The Company focuses on investments in commercial properties mainly institutional office assets in the United States. FSP also provides real estate operations including property acquisitions and dispositions, short-term financing, leasing, development, and asset management.

