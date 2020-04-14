Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $48.40 and $50.64 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fortune Brands H may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products. The Company's business lines include kitchen and bath cabinetry, plumbing, accessories, advanced material windows, door systems, and security and storage.

Fortune Brands H has overhead space with shares priced $46.86, or 29.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $66.50. Fortune Brands H shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $56.18 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $58.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Fortune Brands H share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.90 and a high of $73.28 and closed yesterday at $46.86, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

