Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $19.88 and $20.95 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Formfactor Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures advanced semiconductor wafer probe cards. The Company develops interconnect technology which includes resilient spring-like contacts that are manufactured using micro-machining and scalable semiconductor-like wafer fabrication processes.

Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is currently priced 14.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $17.36. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.69 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $23.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Formfactor Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.20 and a high of $28.58 and closed yesterday at $20.20, 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

