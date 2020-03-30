Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $6.42 and $6.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fluor Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 764.1% for shares of Fluor Corp based on a current price of $6.49 and an average consensus analyst price target of $56.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.18 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.77.

Fluor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.91 and a 52-week low of $2.85 and closed yesterday at 128% above that low price at $6.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 9%.

Fluor Corporation is a professional services company. The Company provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis. Fluor also provides outsourcing of maintenance services and asset operations, equipment rental and sales, business support services, and other services.

