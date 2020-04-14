Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $44.09 and $44.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Firstenergy Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

FirstEnergy Corp. operates as a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as offers exploration, production, and distribution of natural gas. FirstEnergy provides energy management and other energy related services.

Over the past year, Firstenergy Corp has traded in a range of $32.00 to $52.51 and closed yesterday at $43.93, 37% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) is currently priced 13.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.12. Firstenergy Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.65 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $46.25.

