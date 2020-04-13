Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $44.09 and $44.50 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Firstenergy Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) is currently priced 13.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $38.12. Firstenergy Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.79 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $46.25.

Firstenergy Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.51 and a 52-week low of $32.00 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $43.83 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

FirstEnergy Corp. operates as a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as offers exploration, production, and distribution of natural gas. FirstEnergy provides energy management and other energy related services.

