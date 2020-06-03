Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $46.98 and $48.25 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Firstenergy Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

FirstEnergy Corp. operates as a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as offers exploration, production, and distribution of natural gas. FirstEnergy provides energy management and other energy related services.

Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) defies analysts with a current price ($47.22) 19.3% above its average consensus price target of $38.12. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $49.40, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $46.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Firstenergy Corp have traded between a low of $39.27 and a high of $52.51 and closed yesterday at $47.22, which is 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

