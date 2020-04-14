Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for First Defiance (NASDAQ:FDEF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in First Defiance (NASDAQ:FDEF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $15.50 and $16.41 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of First Defiance may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

First Defiance share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.39 and a 52-week low of $10.98 and closed yesterday at 44% above that low price at $15.77 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.52% lower over the past week, respectively.

First Defiance Financial Corp. is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance and Investments, Inc. The Bank offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services through its offices located throughout nine northwest Ohio counties. First Insurance and Investments, Inc. provides a variety of insurance services, as well as investment products.

Potential upside of 306.9% exists for First Defiance, based on a current level of $15.77 and analysts' average consensus price target of $64.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.39 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.21.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in First Defiance. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of First Defiance in search of a potential trend change.