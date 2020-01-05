Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for First Defiance (NASDAQ:FDEF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in First Defiance (NASDAQ:FDEF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $16.82 and $17.81 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of First Defiance may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 269.2% exists for First Defiance, based on a current level of $17.38 and analysts' average consensus price target of $64.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $17.85 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $26.38.

First Defiance share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.39 and a 52-week low of $10.98 and closed yesterday at 58% above that low price at $17.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

First Defiance Financial Corp. is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance and Investments, Inc. The Bank offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services through its offices located throughout nine northwest Ohio counties. First Insurance and Investments, Inc. provides a variety of insurance services, as well as investment products.

