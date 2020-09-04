Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $15.97 and $16.40 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fifth Third Banc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Fifth Third Banc has overhead space with shares priced $16.69, or 52.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.00 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $26.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates banking centers in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

Over the past year, Fifth Third Banc has traded in a range of $11.10 to $31.64 and closed yesterday at $16.69, 50% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Fifth Third Banc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Fifth Third Banc in search of a potential trend change.