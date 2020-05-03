Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $144.06 and $147.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fidelity Nationa may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Fidelity Nationa has traded in a range of $104.73 to $158.21 and closed yesterday at $149.93, 43% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) is currently priced 25.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $111.31. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $145.44 and further support at its 200-day MA of $134.49.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a payment services provider. The Company provides credit and debit card processing, electronic banking services, check risk management, check cashing, and merchant card processing services to financial institutions and merchants.

