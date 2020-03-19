Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $97.51 and $99.41 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fedex Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fedex Corp have traded between a low of $88.69 and a high of $199.32 and are now at $97.91, which is 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Fedex Corp has overhead space with shares priced $97.91, or 65.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $284.96. Fedex Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $143.99 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $154.60.

FedEx Corp. delivers packages and freight to multiple countries and territories through an integrated global network. The Company provides worldwide express delivery, ground small-parcel delivery, less-than-truckload freight delivery, supply chain management services, customs brokerage services, and trade facilitation and electronic commerce solutions.

