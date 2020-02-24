Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $161.69 and $164.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fedex Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fedex Corp have traded between a low of $137.78 and a high of $199.32 and closed yesterday at $163.25, which is 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 0.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

FedEx Corp. delivers packages and freight to multiple countries and territories through an integrated global network. The Company provides worldwide express delivery, ground small-parcel delivery, less-than-truckload freight delivery, supply chain management services, customs brokerage services, and trade facilitation and electronic commerce solutions.

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) has potential upside of 74.6% based on a current price of $163.25 and analysts' consensus price target of $284.96. Fedex Corp shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $158.47 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $155.20.

