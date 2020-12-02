Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $157.63 and $158.56 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fedex Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Fedex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $199.32 and a 52-week low of $137.78 and closed yesterday at 14% above that low price at $157.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

FedEx Corp. delivers packages and freight to multiple countries and territories through an integrated global network. The Company provides worldwide express delivery, ground small-parcel delivery, less-than-truckload freight delivery, supply chain management services, customs brokerage services, and trade facilitation and electronic commerce solutions.

There is potential upside of 80.6% for shares of Fedex Corp based on a current price of $157.75 and an average consensus analyst price target of $284.96. Fedex Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $159.36 and support at the 50-day MA of $154.48.

