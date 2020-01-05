Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $81.61 and $82.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fed Realty Invs may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Fed Realty Invs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.68 and a high of $141.35 and closed yesterday at $83.27, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.85% lower and 3.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of prime community and neighborhood shopping centers. Federal Realty Investment Trust serves customers in the United States.

Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT) has potential upside of 58.2% based on a current price of $83.27 and analysts' consensus price target of $131.71. Fed Realty Invs shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $90.29 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $121.01.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fed Realty Invs and will alert subscribers who have FRT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.