Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $127.93 and $128.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fed Realty Invs may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Fed Realty Invs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $122.50 and a high of $141.35 and closed yesterday at $127.88, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Fed Realty Invs has overhead space with shares priced $127.88, or 2.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $131.71. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $131.23, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $127.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of prime community and neighborhood shopping centers. Federal Realty Investment Trust serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fed Realty Invs and will alert subscribers who have FRT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.