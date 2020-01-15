Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $126.64 and $126.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fed Realty Invs may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of prime community and neighborhood shopping centers. Federal Realty Investment Trust serves customers in the United States.

Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT) has potential upside of 3.2% based on a current price of $127.67 and analysts' consensus price target of $131.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $129.62 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $132.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fed Realty Invs have traded between a low of $121.80 and a high of $141.35 and closed yesterday at $127.67, which is 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fed Realty Invs on November 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $134.68. Since that call, shares of Fed Realty Invs have fallen 5.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.