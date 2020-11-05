Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $38.47 and $38.90 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fastenal Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Fastenal Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.72 and a high of $136.36 and are now at $38.86, 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) has potential upside of 42.9% based on a current price of $38.86 and analysts' consensus price target of $55.54. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.31 and further support at its 50-day MA of $33.70.

Fastenal Company sells industrial and construction supplies in a wholesale and retail fashion. The Company markets its products and services throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Singapore, China, and the Netherlands.

