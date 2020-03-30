Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $280.16 and $303.36 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Fair Isaac Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Fair Isaac Corp has traded in a range of $177.65 to $436.69 and closed yesterday at $291.06, 64% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Fair Isaac Corporation provides analytics, including predictive modeling, decision analysis, intelligence management, decision management systems, and consulting services. The Company helps companies in countries around the world acquire customers more efficiently, increase customer value, reduce fraud, lower operating expenses, and enter new markets more profitably.

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) defies analysts with a current price ($291.06) 36.0% above its average consensus price target of $186.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $345.29 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $364.52.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Fair Isaac Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Fair Isaac Corp in search of a potential trend change.