Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Factset Research (:FDS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Factset Research (:FDS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $285.56 and $290.95 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Factset Research may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. supplies global economic and financial data to analysts, investment bankers, and other financial professionals. The Company combines databases from multiple suppliers into a single online source of information and analytics, including fundamental data.

Factset Research (:FDS) defies analysts with a current price ($288.85) 34.4% above its average consensus price target of $189.40. Factset Research shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $281.19 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $274.01.

Over the past year, Factset Research has traded in a range of $228.43 to $310.25 and closed yesterday at $288.85, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

