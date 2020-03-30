Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $105.60 and $113.91 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of F5 Networks may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 38.4% for shares of F5 Networks based on a current price of $110.80 and an average consensus analyst price target of $153.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $119.84 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $134.67.

F5 Networks, Inc. provides integrated Internet traffic management solutions designed to improve the availability and performance of mission-critical Internet-based servers and applications. The Company's software-based solutions manage, control, and optimize Internet traffic and content. F5's solutions automatically deliver Internet content for service providers and e-businesses.

Over the past year, F5 Networks has traded in a range of $79.78 to $168.94 and closed yesterday at $110.80, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in F5 Networks. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of F5 Networks in search of a potential trend change.