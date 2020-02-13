Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $111.30 and $111.47 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Extra Space Stor may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR) defies analysts with a current price ($111.59) 15.7% above its average consensus price target of $94.08. Extra Space Stor shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $110.72 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $107.43.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, develops, and redevelops professionally managed self-storage properties.

Extra Space Stor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.46 and a 52-week low of $91.00 and closed yesterday at 23% above that low price at $111.59 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

