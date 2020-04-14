Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $100.51 and $102.33 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Extra Space Stor may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Extra Space Stor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.70 and a high of $124.46 and closed yesterday at $96.45, 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, develops, and redevelops professionally managed self-storage properties.

Based on a current price of $96.45, Extra Space Stor is currently 2.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $94.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $101.18 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $109.13.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Extra Space Stor and will alert subscribers who have EXR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.