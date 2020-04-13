Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $100.51 and $102.33 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Extra Space Stor may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, develops, and redevelops professionally managed self-storage properties.

Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR) is currently priced 6.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $94.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $101.47 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $109.18.

Over the past year, Extra Space Stor has traded in a range of $72.70 to $124.46 and is now at $100.18, 38% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 0.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

