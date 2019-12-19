Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $67.89 and $68.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Exponent Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Exponent Inc has traded in a range of $48.42 to $72.60 and closed yesterday at $68.30, 41% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) has potential upside of 39.8% based on a current price of $68.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $95.50. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $65.28 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $62.58.

Exponent, Inc. operates as a science and engineering consulting firm. The Company performs scientific research, analysis, and evaluations to solve complicated issues facing a range of industries and governments. Exponent serves customers worldwide.

