Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $58.00 and $59.49 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Expedia Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Expedia Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $144.00 and a 52-week low of $40.76 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $59.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) has potential upside of 132.0% based on a current price of $59.19 and analysts' consensus price target of $137.30. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.61 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $114.15.

Expedia Group, Inc. provides online travel services for leisure and small business travelers. The Company offers a wide range of travel shopping and reservation services, as well as provides real-time access to schedule, pricing, and availability information for airlines, hotels, and car rental companies. Expedia Group serves customers worldwide.

