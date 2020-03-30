Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Exlservice Holdi (NASDAQ:EXLS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Exlservice Holdi (NASDAQ:EXLS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $49.92 and $52.91 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Exlservice Holdi may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Exlservice Holdings Inc. provides offshore business process outsourcing solutions, primarily serving the needs of Global 1000 companies in the banking, financial services, and insurance area. The service offerings include collections, cash management, loan servicing, research and reconciliation finance and accounting processes, customer support, and technical support.

Exlservice Holdi (NASDAQ:EXLS) has potential upside of 23.6% based on a current price of $51.99 and analysts' consensus price target of $64.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $67.65 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $68.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Exlservice Holdi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.61 and a high of $79.78 and closed yesterday at $51.99, 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

