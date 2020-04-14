Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.79 and $6.15 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Evolent Health-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Evolent Health-A has traded in a range of $3.50 to $14.79 and closed yesterday at $6.01, 72% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 2.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 306.0% for shares of Evolent Health-A based on a current price of $6.01 and an average consensus analyst price target of $24.40. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.80 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $7.96.

Evolent Health, Inc. provides a purpose-built platform, powered by our technology, proprietary processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service, and FFS, reimbursement to payment models that reward high-quality and cost-effective care, and value-based payment models.

