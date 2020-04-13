Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $88.62 and $89.80 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Eversource Energ may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides electric service to customers in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and western Massachusetts. Eversource Energy also distributes natural gas throughout Connecticut.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eversource Energ have traded between a low of $60.69 and a high of $99.42 and are now at $89.39, which is 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Based on a current price of $89.39, Eversource Energ is currently 30.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $62.13. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.67 and further support at its 200-day MA of $83.09.

