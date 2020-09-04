Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Euronet Worldwid (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Euronet Worldwid (NASDAQ:EEFT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $83.91 and $87.21 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Euronet Worldwid may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Euronet Worldwid has overhead space with shares priced $86.53, or 16.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $103.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $115.32 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $144.75.

Over the past year, Euronet Worldwid has traded in a range of $61.27 to $171.25 and closed yesterday at $86.53, 41% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides electronic financial transaction solutions. The Company offers financial payment middleware, financial network gateways, outsourcing, and consulting services to financial institutions and mobile operators. Euronet has processing centers located in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Euronet Worldwid. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Euronet Worldwid in search of a potential trend change.