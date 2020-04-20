Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $169.84 and $172.97 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Estee Lauder may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Estee Lauder share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.01 and a high of $220.42 and are now at $169.90, 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is currently priced 10.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $152.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $178.30 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $190.98.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The Company's products are sold in countries and territories around the world.

