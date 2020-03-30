Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $28.72 and $30.91 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Essent Group Ltd may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Essent Group Ltd. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage insurance and reinsurance coverage products and services on residential property loans for United States real estate.

In the past 52 weeks, Essent Group Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.52 and a high of $55.84 and closed yesterday at $29.90, 71% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

There is potential upside of 64.9% for shares of Essent Group Ltd based on a current price of $29.90 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.31. Essent Group Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.72 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $48.28.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Essent Group Ltd. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Essent Group Ltd in search of a potential trend change.