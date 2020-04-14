Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $67.52 and $68.93 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Equity Residenti may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, develops, and manages apartment complexes in the United States.

Based on a current price of $66.50, Equity Residenti is currently 1.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $65.74. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.88 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $80.56.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equity Residenti have traded between a low of $49.62 and a high of $89.55 and closed yesterday at $66.50, which is 34% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

