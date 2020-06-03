Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $155.68 and $160.91 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Equifax Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Equifax Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $107.58 and a high of $164.77 and closed yesterday at $156.70, 46% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Equifax Inc. brings buyers and sellers together through its information management, transaction processing, direct marketing, and customer relationship management businesses. The Company serves the financial services, retail, credit card, telecommunications, utilities, transportation, information technology, and healthcare industries and government.

Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) is currently priced 18.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $127.38. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $151.11 and further support at its 200-day MA of $141.01.

