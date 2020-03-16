Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $7.89 and $8.48 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Eqt Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Eqt Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.21 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $8.27, 96% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.9% lower and 4.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 773.8% for shares of Eqt Corp based on a current price of $8.27 and an average consensus analyst price target of $72.27. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.93, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $6.89.

EQT Corporation is an integrated energy company with emphasis on Appalachian area natural-gas supply, transmission, and distribution. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offer natural gas products to wholesale and retail customers.

