Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $125.17 and $128.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Entergy Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Entergy Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $91.60 and a high of $135.55 and closed yesterday at $126.46, 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company that is primarily focused on electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company delivers electricity to utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy also owns and operates nuclear plants in the northern United States.

Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) defies analysts with a current price ($126.46) 32.5% above its average consensus price target of $85.35. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $126.08 and further support at its 200-day MA of $114.67.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Entergy Corp and will alert subscribers who have ETR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.