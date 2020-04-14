Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.86 and $0.92 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Energous Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Energous Corporation is a development stage technology company. The Company is developing technology that can enable wireless charging and powering of electronic devices at distance. Energous's technology powers devices by surrounding them with a three dimensional pocket of energy formed by radio frequencies.

In the past 52 weeks, Energous Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.61 and a high of $6.28 and closed yesterday at $0.90, 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) has potential upside of 4,064.4% based on a current price of $0.90 and analysts' consensus price target of $37.60. Energous Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.26 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $2.59.

