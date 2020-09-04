Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $50.64 and $51.85 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Emerson Elec Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Emerson Elec Co have traded between a low of $37.75 and a high of $78.38 and closed yesterday at $52.10, which is 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 2.39% lower over the past week, respectively.

Emerson Elec Co has overhead space with shares priced $52.10, or 32.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $77.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $59.69 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $66.33.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures electronic and electrical equipment, software, systems, and services. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide through its network power, process management, industrial automation, climate technologies, and commercial and residential solutions divisions.

