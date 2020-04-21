Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $60.98 and $62.52 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Emcor Group Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Emcor Group Inc have traded between a low of $41.85 and a high of $93.54 and closed yesterday at $61.07, which is 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Emcor Group Inc has overhead space with shares priced $61.07, or 31.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $89.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.37 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $81.85.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services around the world. The Company specializes in the design, installation, integration, and start-up of distribution systems for electrical power, lighting systems, and low-voltage systems such as fire and security alarms, voice and data communication, ventilation, and plumbing and piping systems.

