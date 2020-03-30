Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $57.77 and $60.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Emcor Group Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) has potential upside of 53.8% based on a current price of $57.86 and analysts' consensus price target of $89.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.97 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $83.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Emcor Group Inc have traded between a low of $41.85 and a high of $93.54 and closed yesterday at $57.86, which is 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% lower and 3.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services around the world. The Company specializes in the design, installation, integration, and start-up of distribution systems for electrical power, lighting systems, and low-voltage systems such as fire and security alarms, voice and data communication, ventilation, and plumbing and piping systems.

The recent change of momentum in Emcor Group Inc shows results of proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Emcor Group Inc in search of a potential trend change.