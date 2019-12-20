Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $128.81 and $129.24 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Eli Lilly & Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Eli Lilly & Co has traded in a range of $101.36 to $132.13 and closed yesterday at $129.14, 27% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 1.38% higher over the past week, respectively.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) is currently priced 28.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $92.84. Eli Lilly & Co shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $115.39 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $114.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products for humans and animals. The Company products are sold in countries around the world. Eli Lilly products include neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, oncology, and animal health products.

