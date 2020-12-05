Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for El Pollo Loco Ho (NASDAQ:LOCO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in El Pollo Loco Ho (NASDAQ:LOCO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $13.43 and $13.84 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of El Pollo Loco Ho may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and manages a restaurant chain. El Pollo Loco Holdings provides services throughout the United States.

Based on a current price of $13.64, El Pollo Loco Ho is currently 13.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $11.80. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.38 and further support at its 50-day MA of $10.37.

In the past 52 weeks, El Pollo Loco Ho share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.15 and a high of $16.65 and closed yesterday at $13.64, 122% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% higher and 0.14% higher over the past week, respectively.

